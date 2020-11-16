Regional News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Patricia Atta, Contributor

Coronavirus protocols has saved lives, keep adhering to them - Western Regional Minister

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister

The Western regional minister has stated that observing the COVID-19 safety protocols has prevented many Ghanaians from contracting other diseases other than COVID-19.



According to Mr Kwabena Okyere Mensah, many more Ghanaians were healthy today because of the adherence to the safety protocols including, especially the washing of hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers.



“The whole nation is observing the safety protocols, a reason diseases like cholera and others have gone down; and its also mainly because of the frequent washing of hands and the wearing of nose masks and also the social distancing



The regional minister made the assertion at the Market Circle in the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipality when his region took its turn of the 3rd phase of the ongoing national market disinfection on Sunday November 15, 2020.



Mr Okyere Mensah, therefore, reiterated the urgent need for the people in the Western Region to continue observing the Covid preventive measures. He also encouraged the market women to cooperate with Zoomlion and its partners to ensure a successful operation.



The two-day exercise, an initiative of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) in collaboration with waste management company—Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) and Grundy Management Service, covered all markets and lorry stations in Western Region.



“COVID-19, according to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, was still with us So we should not take it for granted, but serious,” he cautioned.



Continuing, he indicated that the assembly was doing everything possible to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections in the municipality.



“This is where I want to use this opportunity to urge residents in the municipality to cooperate with the assembly and also wear their nose masks when going out for their own safety,” he appealed.

