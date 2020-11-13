Regional News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: GNA

Coronavirus is still among us, adhere to all safety protocols - Asokwa MCE

Municipal Chief Executive for Asokwa, Akwannuasah Gyimah

The ongoing national disinfection exercises in markets, lorry stations and other public places demonstrate government’s unrelenting resolve to eradicate the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



This is according to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokwa, Akwannuasah Gyimah.



“Though COVID-19 still remains among us, we need to we need to adhere to all the saefty. We are also ready to assist government and Zoomlion in whatever way possible they need to make the exercise a success,” he noted.



The Asokwa MCE made the statement on Friday, November 13, 2020 during the third phase of market disinfection in the Ashanti Region.



He commended the market women for complying with the process even though on a short notice, while also appealing to the public to intensify the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.



“My advice is that everybody should wear their mask and practise social distancing. Unfortunately people have relaxed on the protocols. I think if we are able to observe these protocols this virus can be under control,” the MCE emphasised.



“Anytime you decide to go to a public place always remember to wear a nose mask and carry along an alcohol-based hand sanitiser,” he advised.



Asante Yeboah, Ashanti Region General Manager GM of Zoomlion Ghana Limited lamented coronavirus was real, stressing that “all of us risk it if we do not take the COVID-19 protocols seriously.”



He said the two-day exercise Friday, November 13, 2020-Saturday, November 14, 2020 will cover over four hundred (400) markets in addition to lorry stations.



He explained that the disinfection does not entirely wipe out the virus from the system, however, it helps in reducing the rate of infection.



In the light of the above, he entreated traders in the various markets in the region to cooperate with Zoomlion to ensure a successful operation.



The exercise, a collaboration between the government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, forms part of measures to deal with the current rising Covid infections in the country.



A trader at the Atonsu Market, Ama Boatema, commended government for the market disinfection exercise.



However, she appealed to the government to look at the days when the exercise would be done, stating that Fridays and Saturdays were their market days.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.