Coronavirus cases begin to fall in Africa

There are signs of hope on the African continent as cases of COVID-19 begin to fall in some worst hit countries.



The continent-wide daily average was 10,300 last week, down from 11,000 the week before.



Africa has recorded 1,147,369 cases, more than half of which are in South Africa, and about 26,000 deaths.



The Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Dr John Nkengasong has described the development as a “sign of hope”.



“We are beginning to bend the curve slowly, but it’s very, very early .We are dealing with a very delicate virus that spreads rapidly. We take this news with cautious optimism,” he said.





Thrilled by the @_AfricanUnion's official launch of Africa Against COVID-19: Saving Lives, Economies, and Livelihoods campaign during today's press briefing. My deepest gratitude to H.E. Commissioner @AmiraDSA and H.E. Commissioner @HEDrAbouZeid for their continued support. pic.twitter.com/RdnxuqFG13 — John Nkengasong (@JNkengasong) August 20, 2020

