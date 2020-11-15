Regional News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Coronavirus: We’ll redouble our efforts against the pandemic - Bolga MCE

Joseph Amiyurre Atura, Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive

Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Joseph Amiyurre Atura, has assured that his municipality will redouble its efforts to prevent a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The will mean collaborating with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to ensure that the various entries into the municipality have health personnel who will be taking the temperatures of people coming into the municipality,” he said.



Additionally, the municipality will plans to intensify education on the need for the residents to observe the COVID-19 safety preventive measures.



The Bolgatanga MCE made the observation while speaking to journalists on Saturday at the Jubilee Park during the government's third phase market disinfection exercise in the Upper East Region.



According to Mr Amiyuree Atura, the municipality will ensure that residents are put on their nose masks in addition to observing the other safety protocols.



The disinfections of markets and other public spaces, he noted, has helped a great deal in the fight againist the pandemic.



“The government’s disinfection exercises are doing a lot for market women in Bolga, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.



The MCE indicated it was refreshing that there were no active cases in the Bolga municipality as at now.



He attributed that to some proactive measures taken by the municipality to contain the spread of the virus.



That, he stressed, should not be a reason for the municipality to relax in its efforts to battle in disease.



Shortly after the launch, the disinfection crew moved to the Bolga Old market to disinfect the market. Other markets that were disinfected included Bawku market, Paga and Navrongo.



The exercise, which lasted for two days from November 14 to 15 2020, was organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

