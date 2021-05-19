Coronavirus: Rotary Club of Accra-Airport donates to Akoma Memorial SDA Hospital

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Rotary Club of Accra-Airport has made a donation of 250 pieces of face shields to the Akoma Memorial SDA Hospital at Kortwia-Abodom, Bekwai, in the Ashanti Region.



Nana Gyamfi Acheampong, President - Rotary Club of Accra-Airport presented the items on behalf of the club.



A statement issued by the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the donation was to support efforts in the fight against COVID-19 at the countryside.



It said the face shields were initially donated to the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport by Dr and Mrs Leslie Osei from Las Vegas in the United States.