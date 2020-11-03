General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Coronavirus: Politicians urged to redefine mode of campaigning

A Member of the NPP Communications Team, Alhaji Aliyu Kabe, has called for a change in the mode of political campaigning in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic outright in the country.



He noticed that although the political parties are not doing rallies like before, their mode of the campaign still brings together a lot of people, a situation which has contributed to the rise in the number of new infections.



“I disagree with keeping a lot of people at one place but if our leaders will use more online platforms to do the campaign or resort to retail campaign where party members reach to the people one-on-one, it will help curb the disease,” he said.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s Morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Nana Owusu Nkrumah, Alhaji Kabe noted that although people have heard about the virus and how fast it can spread, they have downplayed its effectiveness.



He also noticed that some people’s understanding of the virus is low, citing examples where people refuse to wear masks and wash their hands because they think the virus is out of the system.



“it is incumbent on the leadership to protect us but we also have to make a conscious effort to protect ourselves individually,” he said.

