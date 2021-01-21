General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Coronavirus: Medical facilities disregarding safety protocols – GRNMA

The situation has has resulted in increased infection rates amongst health professionals

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA). Joseph Krampah has revealed that most health facilities top the list for places where COVID-19 safety protocols are not respected.



According to him, this comes as a surprise to him as he expected such institutions with the foreknowledge on the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated risks health facilities to be more diligent.



“When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the shores of Ghana in March, everyone and institution was particular about the safety protocols. Temperatures of those visiting institutions were checked and they insisted visitors washed their hands before entering their premises. But now, that is not being done anymore. The disregard for safety protocols is widespread.



Even the hospitals and health facilities are not regarding these safety protocols anymore. It is very scary and is the truth”.



He made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



The PRO for GRNMA indicated that this has resulted in increased infection rates amongst health professionals making the situation dangerous for all who visit health facilities.



“Health workers are getting infected more and it is sad they sometimes pick the virus at the hospital because they are not doing the needful. It is getting out of hand and we need to act fast and fight the virus-like we did in the beginning”, he stated.



Joseph Krampah on behalf of the GRNMA appealed to administrators, management and various stakeholders of health facilities across the country to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to the latter.



At least 840 nurses have been infected with Coronavirus in Ghana, with four nurses reportedly to have died from the Coronavirus.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association made this known in a statement jointly signed by its president, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, and General Secretary, David Tenkorang-Twum.



According to the statement, “at the peak of the first wave in July 2020, eight hundred and forty (840) nurses and Midwives were infected and two deaths had been recorded.”



It added that “the death toll now stands at four (4) with the recent demise of Solomon Nsor, a senior staff nurse who worked at War Memorial Hospital in the Kasena Nankana Municipality of Upper East Region.”