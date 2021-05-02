Coronavirus: May Day celebration remains low-key in Koforidua

Regional News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: GNA

About 150 labour union leaders under the umbrella group, Trades Union Congress (TUC), gathered at the GNAT Hall in Koforidua to mark this year's May Day, a day set aside every year to celebrate worker's contribution to national development.



The usual match past of thousands of workers from various parts of Eastern Region converging at the Koforidua Jackson Park was conspicuously missing for the second time due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Clad in their various individual unions' paraphernalia, the leaders sang motivated labour songs and danced as they tried to observe COVID-19 preventive protocols.



Workers in the Eastern Region received commendation from the regional minister, Mr Seth Acheampong, who joined the labour day celebration observed on low key due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr Acgeampong praised workers in the region for their hard work and unflinching dedication to national duty despite enormous threats posed by the pandemic.



He said the Ghanaian economy had been resilient despite COVID-19 and that the role and contribution of workers to both formal and informal sectors could not be discounted.



Mr Augustine Owusu, Eastern Regional Chairman of TUC, noted that COVID-19, which hit the Ghanaian work hard, made living conditions difficult for households as many workers who were bread winners had to contend with rising cost of living.



He said prices of goods skyrocketed, citing the cost of cement, which moved from 34 Ghana cedis to 50 Ghana cedis within four months.



He therefore called for the negotiation of the minimum wage to be quickened in order to cushion workers.



Mrs Phyllis Agyeman, TUC Eastern Regional Secretary, who read the national speech of the TUC General Secretary said, "We are not in normal times hence the abridged version of the celebration."



She reiterated calls for the Government to roll out pragmatic measures to ensure better working conditions to alleviate the plight of public sector workers.