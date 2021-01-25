General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases pass three-thousand as deaths increase by 6

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count for a consecutive time in days has increased by over six hundred

According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, the country's cumulative case count has risen to 60,797 with the addition of 679 new cases.



The number of recorded recoveries now stands at 57,141. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the country has also increased by 6, bringing to the figure to 367.



The data, according to GHS, is representative of samples taken as of January 20, 2021.



See below the breakdown of cumulative cases by regions:



Greater Accra Region - 34,740

Ashanti Region - 11,687

Western Region - 3,270

Eastern Region - 2,704

Central Region - 2,215

Volta Region - 848

Bono East Region - 796

Western North Region - 689

Bono Region - 645

Northern Region - 620

Ahafo Region - 537

Upper East Region - 502

Oti Region - 244

Upper West Region - 152

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 25