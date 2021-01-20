Health News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Environmental Health Officers need support – HeSEHPAG

Citizens have been advised to adhere to covid safety protocols

The Health Sector Environmental Health Practitioners Association–Ghana (HeSEHPAG) has called on the Ministry of Health (MOH) to provide adequate resources for Environmental Health Officers to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



A statement signed by Ms Doreen Danso, HeSEHPAG National President and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said resources and logistics were needed to supervise and carry out measures to enhance hygiene and help contain the spread of the virus.



It also called on members of the Association, in both public and private health institutions, to intensify COVID-19 public education to help contain the spread of the virus.



“We, are entreating all our members (Health Sector Environment Health Officers) across the country who are working in both public and private hospitals, the port health, health training institutions and quasi facilities and institutions to intensify COVID-19 public education, especially at their place of work, the communities they live in and other places of social gathering of great public health concern in these critical times,” the statement said.



It encouraged all Environmental Health Officers to strictly ensure that food and drink vendors maintained high standards of hygiene and provide adequate handwashing facilities at vantage points and properly disposed of their wastes.



The statement encouraged the public to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols to help fight the pandemic.