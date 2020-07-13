Regional News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Coronavirus: BOST head office undergoes fumigation and disinfection

The exercise was undertaken on Thursday

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) on Thursday was fumigated and disinfected in a bid to kill all viruses and bacteria that might be present in their premises.



The fumigation exercise was carried out by Dansworld Services Limited was in response to the COVID19 pandemic which some staff members at the Head Office tested positive some days ago.



The company originally announced a temporary closure which took effect from Monday, 6th July 2020 and would last until Monday, July 13th 2020.



In this regard, the company went through extensive fumigation and disinfection exercise by Dansworld Services Limited, a trusted local company which is at the forefront of various fumigation and disinfection exercises in Ghana.



Engaging the CEO of the company that undertook the disinfection exercise, Mr. Bernard Ntow Danso stated that, “Well we understand the importance of BOST in our economy and hence, when we were tasked with the fumigation, we used world class materials, coupled with the solution to undertake this exercise. I can say on authority, that BOST can get back to business after this exercise with no fears of the premises serving as a breeding ground for COVID19”.



The Chief Executive Officer also indicated that, in response to the pandemic and its exponential cases that we are recording as a country, they have instituted discounted packages for corporate organizations to take advantage of. He made the call for all corporate organizations to contact them to undertake such fumigation and disinfection exercises to kill all bacteria and related viruses from the environment.



In addition, he emphasized that there is no need for corporate stigmatization as once the fumigation and disinfection take place, the place is a safe environment but was quick to add that, those who work there must adhere to preventive protocols as they come from various places to the office.



He corroborated that by stating that, “not long ago, the CEO of Ghana Employer’s Association, Alex Frimpong, stated that the consequences of corporate stigmatization would be quite huge, but I think such mass scale fumigation exercises would lessen and possibly remove the perceived corporate stigmatization”.



Ghana’s COVID-19 case continues to rise as the country has now recorded over 20,000 cases with active cases of around 4800 and recoveries numbering close to 19,000.





