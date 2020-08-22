General News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Coronavirus: 65 new cases recorded

Greater Accra leads the regional tally of existing caases with 21,567

Ghana’s cumulative COVID-19 cases have moved up to 43,325 as the latest update by the Ghana Health Service indicates the confirmation of 65 new cases.



This will be the first time Ghana has reported less than 100 new cases in two months.



The number of recoveries/discharges is pegged at 41,408, whiles a total of 261 persons have died from COVID-19 related complications.



Among the existing cases, 4 are in a critical condition, 2 are on ventilators whiles 14 are in severe condition.



Below is the regional breakdown of the existing cases



Greater Accra Region – 21,567

Ashanti Region – 10,706

Western Region – 2,933

Eastern Region – 2,157

Central Region – 1,837

Bono East Region – 730

Volta Region – 651

Western North Region – 598

Northern Region – 497

Ahafo Region – 490

Bono Region – 480

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 229

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 18

