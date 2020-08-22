Coronavirus: 65 new cases recorded

General News of Saturday, 22 August 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana’s cumulative COVID-19 cases have moved up to 43,325 as the latest update by the Ghana Health Service indicates the confirmation of 65 new cases.
This will be the first time Ghana has reported less than 100 new cases in two months.
The number of recoveries/discharges is pegged at 41,408, whiles a total of 261 persons have died from COVID-19 related complications.
Among the existing cases, 4 are in a critical condition, 2 are on ventilators whiles 14 are in severe condition.
Below is the regional breakdown of the existing cases
Greater Accra Region – 21,567
Ashanti Region – 10,706
Western Region – 2,933
Eastern Region – 2,157
Central Region – 1,837
Bono East Region – 730
Volta Region – 651
Western North Region – 598
Northern Region – 497
Ahafo Region – 490
Bono Region – 480
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 229
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 18
