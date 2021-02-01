General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: 17.6 million vaccine doses to be ready in Ghana by June - Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

By the end of June 2021, a total of 17.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses would be procured for Ghanaians through bilateral and multilateral means, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.



In a televised national address on Sunday, Update no 23 on measures taken against the spread of the Coronavirus in Ghana, the President said the earliest vaccine procured will be in the country by March as the government aimed to vaccinate the entire population with an initial target of twenty million people.



He said the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) would use its established processes for granting emergency-use-authorization for each vaccine in Ghana.



“As President of the Republic, I assure you that only vaccines that have been evaluated and declared as safe-for-use in Ghana will be administered," he said.



President Nana Addo said the Government would continue to monitor the national COVID-19 situation, and remained resolute in ensuring that people were able to return to their normal daily routines, adding that;



“I remain hopeful that if each one of us embraces fully the safety protocols, and we continue to put our faith in the Almighty, we will emerge strongly from this pandemic.”



He said at the 58th Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, held virtually, the heads of state agreed that the cost of the COVID test for in-bound ECOWAS nationals be pegged at USD 50 at the Kotoka International Airport.



The cost of the test for non-ECOWAS nationals still remains USD 150, ECOWAS nationals and travelers, who test positive, will bear the cost of the mandatory isolation and treatment.



The President noted that Ghanaian nationals, who tested positive, upon their arrival into the country, would have their isolation and treatment costs borne by the State.



He reiterated that the regulatory agencies would undertake random checks to ensure conformity with the coronavirus protocols and the security services would be tasked to enforce them, as the government stepped up public education and enforcement of the protocols on public gatherings.



"You do not have to be arrested by the Police before you wear your mask, your workplace should not be closed for non-conformity with the protocols, if there is no urgent reason for you to be outside, please stay at home, 'he stressed.



He said every individual can help to contain the spread if they continue to practice the measures of social distancing, washing hands with soap under running water, refraining from shaking hands, and, wear masks whenever they leave our homes.



President Akuffo Addo urged Ghanaians to continue paying attention to their health, improve their fitness levels, and eat local foods that boost immunity.



Should you at any point feel unwell or exhibit the most common symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, dry cough, tiredness, please report to the nearest health facility and get tested, he emphasised.



The President said COVID-19 tests were free for all Ghanaians at public health institutions, and if a Ghanaian citizen returned a positive result, the cost of care at isolation and treatment centres would be borne by Government.



