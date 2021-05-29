Cooperate with census officers - Obuasi East DCE admonishes stakeholders

Regional News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: Felicia Manu, Contributor

The District Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District, Faustina Amissah has appealed to Nananom, the media and Assembly Members to collaborate and fully support census officials during the upcoming Population and Housing Census.



Speaking during the launch of 30 days countdown to the Population and Housing Census on Friday 28th May 2021, the DCE indicated that the next 30 days are very important to the conduct of this year’s Population and Housing Census, which goes beyond the mere counting of people.



In the spirit of leaving no one behind, the census shall cover all members of our society, such as persons living with disabilities (PLWDs), orphanhood and vulnerable children, the elderly and even street families.



She added that the government continues to be committed to evidence-based decision making and planning in all facets of decision making in our development agenda. The census will provide us with adequate data to help us measure, monitor and estimate the extent to which we have made progress on our national development agenda and also the data collected will guide us to measure the socio-economic status of our people.



Faustina Amissah, therefore, urged all persons in the district, both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians who may be resident or non-resident, but may be in the district on the Census Night (27th June 2021) to be ready to welcome Census officials and provide the necessary information for their enumeration.



On his part, the District Coordinating Director for Obuasi East District Assembly Mr. Eric Aboagye-Mensah said, Ghana has been fairly consistent in conducting census every 10 years since 1960 to count and understand its population size, structure and dynamics.



Again, population and housing census provide data on sex, age, births and deaths, migration, where we live, what we do for a living, access to public services, health and education. The creation of district, constituencies and regions by successive government is based mainly on census data.



As the chairman for the District Census Implementation Committee, he therefore assured his full support to ensure the conduct of a successful census in the district through the Committee.



Mr. Bernard Kusi the District Census Officer (DCO), for Obuasi East District disclosed that the 2021 Population and Housing Census, which begins on the night of Sunday, June 27, will be the first fully digital census, with the use of tablets for data capture instead of traditional paper questionnaires.



It will also use Geographic Positioning System (GPS) to capture the location of all structures and employ interactive area maps for accurate identification of enumeration and supervision areas.



Field data collection will commence with the listing of all structures from 13th June 2021. The Census Night is set for 27th June 2021, persons on transit and in short stay institutions such as hotels, guest houses and hospital in-patients will all be counted on the Census Night.



However, the enumeration of all persons in residential household facilities as well as institutions and all other persons will be enumerated from 28th June to 11th July 2021 with the slogan “2021 Population and Housing Census! You Count, Get Counted.