Controversial textbooks: NPP urges NaCCA to enforce rules without fear or favour

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said in reaction to the controversial textbooks that distortions of history and bigoted stereotyping of ethnic groups cannot be the basis upon which the social identity of Ghanaian children is nurtured and established.



A statement signed by the party’s Communications Director, Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa said “distortions of history and bigoted stereotyping of ethnic groups cannot be the basis upon which the social identity of our children is nurtured and established”.



The statement added, “in our world today, there is no profit to ethnic dominance or subjugation considering the universal values that globalisation imposes on us.”



It added “current global values project universal human rights, encompassing respect for all peoples irrespective of nationality, ethnicity, religion, culture or gender”, adding: “Economies are being built on digital technology and innovation, creativity and skills development”.



“These are what will drive international competitiveness for Ghana and open opportunities for our young people to master their talents and fulfil their dreams”.



“While we note that the National Council for Curriculum Accreditation (NaCCA) has not approved the publication, the NPP is urging them to refine and enforce their rules without fear or favour.”



