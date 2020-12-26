Controversial incidents of 2020 caught on video

General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

2020 has been a year that many people never expected to go the way it did. It has had its fair share of excitements, deaths and, of course, scandals.



Some of the biggest incidents that were caught on camera this year include, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo allegedly taking bribes and Felix Kwakye Ofosu in an unknown lady’s room.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo:



Because 2020 is an election year, politicians are quick to expose their rivals in order to gain political points from the general public. The president of Ghana came under scrutiny in December for allegedly collecting bribes in an investigative video by Salis Newspaper that went viral.



In the said video, Alhaji Abass, according to the narrator, sent a delegation to the President in his private residence in Nima. “They were led to the president by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Adjei Bawuah. In his company were a woman and a man who was introduced as wife and brother of the Director of Urban Roads.”



The voice purported to be that of the man introduced as the brother of Alhaji Abass, is heard pleading with the President to pay deaf ears to some allegations against Alhaji Abass, stressing it is a plot by detractors who are bent on tarnishing his image and eventually seeing him kicked out of office.



Akufo-Addo after the supposed plea for clemency is seen receiving a hefty brown envelope from Ambassador Bawuah which according to the narrator contained $40,000 being presented on behalf of Alhaji Abass.



A second video, however, rubbished the claims as false. Although the scenes and personalities in both videos were the same, the conversation was entirely different. It was a donation and not a bribe. The unseen man, who the newspaper in its report claimed was the brother of Alhaji Abass, was rather heard discussing how they could assist in the electioneering campaign.







Felix Ofosu-Kwakye:



NDC Parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Felix Kwakye Ofosu was caught in a scandal in November this year. It was alleged that the MP hopeful was caught in the room of a woman who was not his wife. In a viral video cited by GhanaWeb, Kwakye Ofosu, the former Deputy Minister for Information under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration is seen accosted by relatives of an unnamed future husband of a lady that he, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, had visited.



“Felix, I’ll record every single thing for people to see…should I call your wife? What are you doing in my brother’s room at this hour...if you talk to me nicely we’ll end it here but if you play hard I’ll be hard,” a voice in the camera is heard questioning Kwakye Ofosu.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu stated heaven and earth that he had nothing to do with the lady in question.



“My wife is not in the country but do you know my wife?” Felix Kwakye Ofosu asked.



Felix later came out to rubbish the claims that he has something amorous doing with the lady but claimed that he went there to pick up campaign materials.



