General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Contractors will be paid when funds are released - Amoako Attah

Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah

The Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah has assured contractors owed by the government that their monies would be paid once the Finance Ministry releases monies allocated to them.



Payment of contractors has become a bane to the current government with contractors daring to embark on demonstrations or lay down their tools if the monies they used in the construction of roads and other developmental facilities are not paid them.



Appearing before the appointments committee on Tuesday, the Minister-designate for Roads and Highways disclosed that the impending pandemic has affected the nation’s purse hence the reason why the government has not yet paid some contractors to date.



According to Amoako Attah, the current administration does not discriminate against paying contractors. He also added that it was not in the interest of the state to delay payments since it accumulates huge interests.



“It is not in the interest of the government to delay payments of contractors. They are supposed to be paid within 90 the certificates are given, we have been very fair in paying contractors and we don’t discriminate when it comes to paying them,” Amoako Attah stated.



He added, “efforts are being made to pay the contractors as and when monies are released to the finance ministries. Resources of the nation in terms of revenue went down and also had an impact on our regime.”



