Contractor apologises over delays on concrete drainage system in Sunyani

Regional News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Kappa K Limited, a construction company working on a concrete drainage system on the major street of Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, has apologized to motorists, drivers, and residents for the delay in the project, which is almost complete.



Mr. Kingsley Friar, the Managing Director, admitted that although the work had delayed on the drainage system at the frontage of the Sunyani High Court, the unusually heavy vehicular traffic had contributed to the problem.



He apologized when Mrs. Justina Owusu Banahane, the Bono Regional Minister inspected work on the project, which was about 99 percent complete.



Mr. Friar explained that the main distribution lines of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) were buried on the site and it took some time for the GWCL to relocate those pipelines, contributing to the delay.



Madam Owusu-Banahene told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) upon her visit expressed satisfaction at the progress of work so far.



She however urged the contractor to complete the project as soon as possible and hand it over before leaving the site.