General News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Continuously slapping your children leads to deafness - Audiologist

The audiologist said slaps can damage the brain

A certified audiologist has said that parents who use slaps as a form of reprimanding their children risk them having damaged brains and ears.

According to Cyril Mawuli Honu, who is also a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, (UEW), parents should be guided by such a form of reprimanding their children, including giving them knocks on their heads.

He added that these actions can cause them trauma, and in some cases, lead to even deafness, a report by 3news.com has said.

“When it comes to babies and children, beating and slapping is what we call trauma. Depending on the severity, trauma could destroy a particular part of the ear. For instance, a slap can get the ear drum perforated, or destroy the arrangements of the three bones in the ear, hence affect hearing” he said.

Cyril Honu also said that a slap, for instance, can lead to tinnitus and a disturbance of the vestibular system of their children.

This, he added, is not the best corrective measure for children.

“There are other ways to punish and child such as; time out, naughty corner, and natural consequence. Beating and hitting do not always correct the child but could even toughing the child,” he added.

