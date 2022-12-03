Continue to serve as Ghana’s longest opposition leader – Abronye’s birthday wish to Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye has shared his wish for former President John Dramani Mahama on his 64th birthday on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.



In a sarcastic post shared via his Facebook page, Abronye who described Mr Mahama as his friend said he hopes the former president fails to realise his aim of returning to power.



“Happy Happy birthday to my good friend, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. I wish you long life and the very best as you continue to serve as Ghana's longest opposition Flagbearer after 2024. Ghana's Raila Odinga, Happy birthday once again. Cheers,” he wrote.



Former President, John Dramani Mahama, lost a second presidential term bid in 2016 and failed another attempt at capturing power on the ticket on the National Democratic Congress in 2020.



Ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, former President Mahama is tipped as the likely candidate to lead the NDC.



Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party is hoping to maintain power beyond 2023.







GA/ESA