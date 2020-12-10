Politics of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Continue supporting me, I won't forget you – Nana Addo to NPP supporters

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to reward Ghanaians and his party supporters who sacrificed to ensure his victory in the 2020 presidential elections which took place on December 7.



According to him, the result of the elections confirms that the country is impressed with the good work of the New Patriotic Party hence the promise to even do more in his second term in office as president.



“I am going to work hard in office to ensure that every Ghanaian has a good life. Continue to support me, I won't forget any of you,” said Nana Addo on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.



Adding: “I will urge you to have patience and understanding for myself and the vice president, you will not be excluded from our plans. May God bless each one of you.”



Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.











