Construction works to begin on new Oterkporlu bridge following award of contract

Regional News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

A contract has been awarded for the construction of a new bridge to replace the existing Oterkporlu bridge in the Eastern Region.



The construction of the bridge is expected to be completed works within twelve calendar months following several concerns raised by many stakeholders over the state of the existing bridge with fears that it risks collapsing considering the heavy workload that pisses over it.



The new bridge to be constructed upstream of the century old current bridge follows the signing of the contract between the government of Ghana and construction firm, Joshob Construction Limited (JCL).



The new bridge which will be higher than the current one will come with a two-lane walk-way.



The Oterkporlu Bridge is one of 50 bridges earmarked for construction under a €47m Czech Republic loan facility contracted in December 2018 after parliamentary approval.



Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Highways Authority, Mr. Charles Adoboufuor explained to GhanaWeb during a site visit to brief stakeholders on the project, that the Ministry of Transport, on behalf of Government of Ghana, signed the contract with Joshob Construction Limited (JCL) for the execution of the composite bridge.



The delegation including the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh, MCE for Yilo Krobo, Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, the Consultant for the project and representatives of the construction firm and officials of the GHA led by the Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority were at the site.



Mr. Charles Adoboufuor also assured the public, particularly residents and users of the bridge of quality work from project consultants, Broad Consult.

Michael Okine, CEO of Broad Consult in an interview said though the reconstruction of the bridge has been part of plans for a long time now, funds are now available for the work to be carried out.



“This bridge has been on the drawing board for the past ten years, let’s be frank but now that we have the funds, it’s part of this Czech programme and that is why this bridge is coming on,” said Mr. Okine, adding that the old bridge will be demolished after the new one has been constructed.



He said they are waiting for the current water level to subside within the next few days following the recent rains after which survey works will begin to determine exactly where to position the new facility, adding that the steel components for the project have already been imported into the country.



Though Mr. Okine anticipated the onset of the rains to pose some challenges to works, he was nevertheless hopeful that work would be completed on schedule all the same.



According to him, the contractor will be provided with “reinforcement and cement” while they (contractors) pay for labour cost.



Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, representative of Joshop construction Limited expressed the preparedness of the contractors to undertake the works.



"We undertook the construction of this road (Odumase-Oterkpoku) so if you don't have the logistics then the Ministry would not even give you the contract, so for that one we're prepared, we have everything,” he assured.



He urged road users and residents to have faith in the contractors to execute the project within the twelve months period to be used by all road users.

He also assured of quality work, adding that construction materials to be used will be tested to ensure absolute quality.



Aside the bridge, the contractors will also construct fifty meters of approach as well as additional works in linking the bridge to the existing road network.

MCE for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh said the construction of the bridge was evident of President Akufo Addo’s love for the Krobo people.



He described the Oterkporlu Bridge as a major bridge which boosts trade activities between the various Krobo Districts and other parts of the country.