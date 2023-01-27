Construction of box bridge linking Atobrakrom to Chapel Square at Bogoso in progress

Regional News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: Bogoso Hype

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly under the supervision of the hardworking Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Hon Isaac Dasmani (PhD) has begun the construction of a Box Bridge linking Atobrakrom to Chapel Square at Bogoso.



The bridges when completed will provide a quicker and easier way to move from Atobrakrom to Chapel Square. This will ease traffic and Children could get better access to school, workers and most especially vehicles plying the main road.



Improved transport connections of such nature by the Municipal Messiah, Isaac Dasmani will create economic corridors and ease traffic during market days which will help to rebalance economic growth in Bogoso township and the Municipality as a whole.



The residents of those suburban communities have expressed their happiness about the construction work.



This is one of the numerous projects currently ongoing under the leadership of the workaholic Municipal Chief Executive.



Hon. Isaac Dasmani finally urged the constructors to be very quick on the projects as the rains will soon set in. He also pleaded with the residents to be very patient with the contractor and appealed to them to provide them with the necessary support they will need.









