Consider Bibiani/Anwiaso/Bekwai MP in your appointments - Group appeals to President

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Executives of the Bibiani/Anwiaso/Bekwai constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) have urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider their Member of Parliament, Hon. Alfred Obeng for a ministerial appointment.



According to them, the Member of Parliament(MP) before his election had contributed immensely to the development of the party in the constituency with his own resources.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Joseph Amande, the constituency Secretary for Bibiani/ Anwiaso/Bekwai explained that the MP really has the constituency at heart and can help in the development of the area to consolidate more gains for the party.



They said before being elected as MP for the constituency, Alfred Alfred had donated various items including cars for the smooth running of the party in the constituency.



"He has also provided financial support not only to party supporters but members of the constituency who may be in need".



Giving a brief background about the Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai constituency in their performance during elections, he explained in the 2016 Parliamentary elections that, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu of the NPP beat Kofi Armah of the NDC with a difference of 3,200 votes.



However, in the 2020 Parliamentary elections, Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng of the NPP beat Stephen Donkor of the NDC with a vote difference of 17,591 votes which is unprecedented in the constituency.



Comparatively, Mr. Alfred Obeng through his hard work has secured more votes for the party than any other parliamentary candidate in the Western North region.



Watch video below



