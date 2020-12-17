Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Congratulations to NDC and all free and fair election fighters – Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Just after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the parliamentary seat for the Sene West constituency on Thursday, December 17, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lauded his party supporters and others who fought for a free and fair process.



The NDC, after the counting won the seat with a very close margin; 16 votes.



They polled a total of 13116 votes in the Sene West Constituency while the governing NPP garnered 13100 votes.



Taking to his Twitter page to announce the victory of the NDC, the lawmaker said, “Congratulations Hon. Twumasi Ampofo and all fighters for free and fair elections. The people’s verdict shall be protected.”



Tato Battor Polling Station B in the Sene West constituency had their electoral process distorted after one Christian Nukpeta snatched the ballot box while the counting of the ballot papers were ongoing.



This led to the halt of the process whereas Mr Nukpeta was also arrested.



The parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP, Joseph Markay Kuma secured an injunction from court to stop the EC from counting the ballot papers in the box.



The ballot box had since been locked up at the Techiman Police Headquarters until Thursday, December 17 when the court dismissed the case for the counting to be done.



The court also surcharged the NPP an amount of GH¢20,000 for wasting the time of the court.



Read his tweet below.





Sene West in the bag. Techiman South is next. We are very much on course to confirm an NDC Parliamentary Majority which is the decision of the people.



Congratulations Hon. Twumasi Ampofo and all fighters for free and fair elections.



The people's verdict shall be protected. — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) December 17, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.