Congrats to coup leader: Daughter of Gabon president celebrates father's ouster?

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Malika Bongo Pereira, daughter of ousted president of Gabon has posted a congratulatory message on social media.



The message is tied to the events of August 30 which saw the formal overthrow of her father, Ali Bongo Ondimba, after 14 years in office.



She posted a message on the same day congratulating her father's former head of presidential guard, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led the coup.



Oligui Nguema was subsequently named head of the transition by the junta.



"Mes Félicitations au nouveau Président de la Transition, son Exellence Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema #Gabon #transition2023," her post in French read.



Its meaning in English is: "Congratulations to the new President of the Transition,his Excellency Brice Fence Oligui Nguema #Gabon #transition2023."



The post was accompanied by a photo of the new military ruler in ceremonial attire.



Malika, actively campaigned for her father and the ruling Republican Party of Gabon (PRG), one whose ticket she has been a lawmaker.



The coup leaders cancelled the August 26 vote and suspended a number of institutions pending reorganization and the announcement of a formal transition period for the Central African oil producer.



See Malika's post below:







SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch Mintah Akandoh's call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

