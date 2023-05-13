Confusion rocks Amasaman constituency as delegates whose names are missing are allowed to vote

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

There was brief confusion at the Amasaman Constituency which nearly led to fisticuffs during the National Democratic Congress' Primaries.



The confusion started as some delegates whose names were missing from the list were allowed to cast their votes.



According to what GhanaWeb gathered those delegates appeared to have come from the camp of one of the parliamentary aspirants.



George Ernest Thompson's polling agent raised concerns over why the said persons were made to cast their votes although their names couldn't be verified.



The polling agent then involved in a verbal altercation with one of the delegates who was yet to cast his vote.



The two almost engaged in physical altercations as the argument became heated, drawing the crowd's attention.



It took the intervention of the Police and some party executives to separate the two.



Representatives of the parliamentary aspirants were later called to a meeting where an Executive member of the constituency explained why some delegates were allowed to cast their votes.



According to him, party executives called the aspirants of some missing names noting that the error was realised only3 days prior to the primaries. It was, however, agreed their names will be written to enable them to vote.



Amasaman has historically been a stronghold for the NDC since its formation in 1992, initially known as Ga South Constituency.



In 2004, the constituency was divided into three, namely Weija, Dome, and Amasaman Constituency.



The NDC maintained their dominance in the constituency until the 2020 General Elections when it lost power to Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa of the NPP.



Nine parliamentary aspirants are currently vying to become the next parliamentary candidate of the constituency.





