Conduct independent investigations into leaked IGP audio - Security policy expert

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

A security policy expert, Anthony Acquaye, has called for an independent probe into the leaked tape in which people believed to be a high-ranking police officer and another person were calling for the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to be sacked before the 2024 elections.



According to the security expert, such comments undermine the security of the country and as such, should not be thrown under the bus easily.



In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, Anthony Acquaye stressed the need for investigations to be conducted into the matter and those culpable brought before the law for prosecution.



Read Anthony Acquaye’s full statement below:



For immediate release



13th July, 2023





LEAKED TAPE OVER IGP'S REMOVAL: INVESTIGATE AND SANCTION THE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE SECURITY THREATENING COMMENT ~ SECURITY POLICY EXPERT





Critically, analysing the conversation in the alleged leaked tape, hearing an Officer of the Police Service making an advocating security threatening comment with terrible political motive and interest of wanting the current Inspector General of Police, (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare (Dr) to be removed from office on the grounds, that he is perceived to be affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and that his continuous existence as the IGP will be difficult for the ruling party New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the eight, including other unpalatable statements.



It is important to state unequivocally that, reckless utterance of this nature coming from no other person, but a senior Police Officer is very dangerous and threatens the security, peace and stability of the state. Again, it undermined the hard earn trust which the Police Service as an institution had built over the years, since the appointment of the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare on 21st July, 2021 to date.



Having on record, as the only Inspector General of Police who has successfully supervised two violence free by - election (Kumawu & Assin North) in the history of Ghana's election through the adoption of the shared security approach, which for the first time saw Ghana Police Service, organisend free health screening as part of its strategy to strengthen the relationship between the police and electorates for safety and peaceful Assin North constituency by-election.



Furthermore, the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare (Dr) through his transformational leadership style has proven beyond reasonable doubt to be credible, self - confident, innovative, passionate, accessible and above all command the authority to ensure the use of the right security approaches in achieving positive results, therefore, any attempt to remove him will have serious security implications especially going into 2024 general election.



Since the leaked tape borders on matters of security, under no circumstance must it be swept under carpet, for this reason, I call on the presidency and the parliament of Ghana to as a matter of urgency to constitute an independence commission of enquiry to prob into the matter and establish the authenticity of the tape with identified officers sanctioned appropriately through cooperation with the Police Intelligence and Professional Standard Bureau.



Inasmuch as, I have some believe in the ability of the Police Professional Standard Bureau which duty is to investigate complaints from the public against Police Officers, I vehemently think that, since the tape concerns the IGP with the involvement of his subordinates Officers, civilian, and more politically related. It is prudent to use the Independent Commission of Enquiry to avoid any conflict of interest. At best Independent Police Complaints Commission would have be but unfortunately we do not have one as a country.



Sign

Anthony Acquaye ( MA in Security, KAIPTC)

Center for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy

0556783703



