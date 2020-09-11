Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

Concerned citizens of Gonjaland to demonstrate in support of Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

A group known as Concerned Citizens of Gonjaland have served notice to the Bole Police to embark on a peaceful demonstration in Bole on Wednesday 16th September 2020.



A letter signed by the lead convener of the group Mahama Haruna to the Bole Police said “pursuant to the public order act, (Act 419), the Concerned Citizens of Gonjaland wish to notify you of our intention to embark on a peaceful demonstration on some principal streets of Bole town.



“We are demonstrating in support of Former President John Dramani Mahama and to serve notice to a group called Concerned Citizens of Akyem that if former President John Dramani Mahama is banned from Akyem, so will President Nana Akufo-Addo be banned from any part of Gonjaland,” the letter explained.



A group called the Concerned Citizens of Okyeman held a demonstration against former President John Dramani Mahama on 9th September, 2020 and in a statement said;



“We the Concerned Citizens of Akyem call on the elders of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to advise Mr. Mahama to apologise unconditionally to the entire Citizens of the three Akyem States within 72 hours and pledge not to make such derogatory statements in the future. Failure to comply will cause all Akyems to prevent Mr. Mahama and the NDC from campaigning in any of the three Akyem States.”

