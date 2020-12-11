Regional News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Concerned citizens of Abolove-Nolopi take chief on

Residents of of Abolove-Nolopi

The Concerned citizens of Abolove-Nolopi in the Keta Municipality have petitioned the Assembly to investigate their paramount Chief, Torgbi Dzisam V over financial irregularities.



Addressing a news conference held at the community school in the town, the Spokesperson for the youth, Hope Kumordzi said they have appealed to Torgbi Dzisam V on several occasions to render accounts on revenue generated from the various activities organized by the communities but he has refused.



He has also refused to account for funds generated from landed property of the communities, Hope Kumordzi added.



According to Mr. Kumordzi the paramount Chief has taken over the running of the community water, the Teachers’ Quarters and Rental of Canopies and Plastic Chairs to generate revenue for developmental projects of the town since 2015 but has failed to render accounts to the community people.



He said, the water project was built by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) in collaboration with Ghana Water and Sanitation Agency.



“The two agencies asked the community to set up a Water and Sanitation Management (WASAM) Board to manage the project and open three accounts to save the revenue to be generated. These are Sanitation, General and Operational Accounts for various developmental projects of the town. However, Torgbui Dzisam V formed the WASAM Board and appointed people he can control and made himself Board Chairman.



Mr. Kumordzi said they have picked up information that Torgbui has invested the revenue from the project into various businesses without discussing it with the community.



He, therefore, appealed to the Assembly to compel Torgbi Dzisam V as a matter of agency to render accounts to the people and involve the community in the selection of people to manage the project.



This, Mr Kumordzi said will ensure fairness and bring peace and unity for the development of The Twin-City Community.



When contacted, the Chief said he has no idea about the Group, stressing that “nobody gives me any money”.





