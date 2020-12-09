General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Concede defeat now – NDC demands of Akufo-Addo

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

The National Democratic Congress has for the second time called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to emulate what John Mahama did in 2016 and concede defeat.



Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC says it will be in the interest of the country’s growing democracy for Nana Akufo-Addo to accept that he has lost the polls.



Speaking at a press conference, Otokunor demanded of President Akufo-Addo to admit that the elections did not go in his favour.



He emphasized that the NDC has won the elections and will not allow the government to collude with the EC to change it.



“Let me use this opportunity to as a matter of urgency and importance call on the outgoing president, President William Akufo-Addo, to concede defeat in the interest of the sanctity of our democracy,” he said at a press conference at the headquarters of the NDC.”



But the government through Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has asked Ghanaians to ignore the NDC’s claim that it has won the elections.



Oppong Nkrumah said at a press conference that until the Electoral Commission announces the results, any party that purports to have won the election should be dismissed.



He criticized the opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama, for urging his party supporters to go out and jubilate.



He said: “This dog whistle for people to get out on the streets and jubilate, first of all, we are happy that this call has not been largely heeded by the Ghanaian public. You can monitor the countryside, largely, this call has not been heeded because the Ghanaian people are discerning and can see through some of the games the candidates play.”



“After signing this, we have candidate Mahama himself asking his supporters to have the right to jubilate which is a dog whistle for them to jubilate. We want to as a government of Ghana strongly urge all candidates to desist from such conduct. It has the potential to raise tensions, to heighten anxiety and most importantly it will lead your supporters to be severely disappointed if and when an eventual loss is occasioned for you. And so we think the responsible thing to do as a government is at this point in time call it out and let the public know not to fall for it,” Mr Nkrumah added.









