Regional News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Complete abandoned 3-unit classroom block for us' - Mangyea JHS headmaster begs govt

Abandoned classroom block

Correspondence from Western Region



The headmaster of the Mangyea M/A JHS, Mr Francis Adjei is calling on the government to complete a three-unit classroom block for the school following its abandonment some years ago.



The school has over the years cried for support and assistance to raise a modernize structure in order to make teaching and learning more interesting in the school.



The former MP for the Jomoro Constituency, Paul Essien started a three-unit classroom block with an office last three years but was not able to complete the project.



"The project which was started during the tenure of Former (MP) Paul Essien in 2019 has been stalled since the latter part of 2020", the headmaster disclosed.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent during a visit to the school, Mr Francis-Adjei said: "the increasing numbers the school is getting due to the good performance of the past students makes it urgent for us to get more classrooms for academic studies".



The headmaster also noted that the project could have served as additional studying space for students in the school if work on it had been completed and handed over to them.



Other challenges



The headmaster mentioned additional challenges facing the school which included limited computers and lack of accommodation for staff.



This, he noted was affecting the running of the school since the technology for students often delay due to the huge numbers the school has.



Most of the teachers which includes Madam Doreen Amonle, the headmaster mentioned stayed at distances far away from campus and could hardly supervise non-academic activities of the students, adding this is affecting discipline.







Appeal



Mr Adjei Francis has, therefore, appealed to the government and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to urgently consider completing the abandoned classroom complex for the school.



"We are pleading with Ghana Education Service to assist the school to complete the abandoned 3-unit classroom as soon as possible", he beseeched.



This, he observed would help them get more spaces for the numerous students allotted to the school.



He underscored the need for the school to get additional desktop computers so as to enable them to serve the increasing numbers at the school as well as the comfort for students and teachers.



"I will be happy if we get computers to use it to teach our students because since ICT is very important, our students must have some to do their practicals", he said.



The headmaster also asked for the active involvement of the "Old Students Association" as well as other philanthropists in the provision of support for the school since the government could not shoulder all the burdens of the school alone.



Meanwhile, the Mangyea M/A Junior High School has been the best performing BECE School in the Mangyea Circuit of the Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region since 2019.



Last year, 2020, in spite of all these challenges the school maintained its position as the best performing BECE school in the Mangyea Circuit with aggregates ranging from 09-15 respectively.