Complete Farmer connects local farmers to the global market with modern trade centre in Juapong, Volta Region

Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Complete Farmer Limited, a pioneering force in agricultural technology and marketplace solutions, has inaugurated a trade center in Juapong to empower local farmers and offer competitive market opportunities for their harvest.



Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Complete Farmer Limited, Desmond Koney shared that this initiative represents the company’s commitment to enhancing efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in the agricultural sector and marks a significant step forward in fostering economic growth in the region.



The CEO, Desmond Koney again emphasized that, “Complete Farmer Limited is dedicated to transforming the agricultural value chain by leveraging technology and innovative strategies to connect farmers with global markets, resources, and each other.”



He added that “At Complete Farmer Limited, seeing our cherished farmers obtain the highest yields and the best market prices is important. This facility represents a commitment to driving positive change in the region. Our farmers’ success is our success”. He announced plans to organize training sessions for farmers aimed at equipping them to produce export-quality goods that meet global standards. The center will also provide farmers in the region with agronomy support and other farming inputs to improve farming efficiencies and outputs.



The Amankralo of Dofour traditional Area, Togbe Agbohla VI, in an interview also applauded Complete Farmer Limited for the initiative to support local farmers by putting an end to their financial stagnation.

He added that the nation cannot grow without adequate attention being put towards agriculture and expressed the communities’ support towards the company’s efforts.



Also present at the launch was the Business Banking Director for Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs. Amazing Grace who reiterated the Bank's commitment in supporting Complete Farmer Limited in ensuring that the significant step forward in revolutionizing Africa's agricultural landscape and fostering economic growth in Ghana is achieved.



The launch, which took place on Thursday, April 4, 2024, brought together government officials, chiefs, investors, agriculture enthusiasts, farmers, people of Juapong and environs, and stakeholders in the sector.



Complete Farmer Limited CEO, Desmond Koney concluded by expressing gratitude to all the company’s partners and investors including Absa Bank and Sahel Capital. He added that, together, they look forward to a future of sustainable growth, prosperity, and opportunity for farmers across Ghana and beyond.