Competent Bawumia understands every problem in Ghana, he can break the 8 - Farouk Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has described the flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as competent.



According to him, Dr Bawumia with his experience as the Vice President understands the problems in the country and will deliver when given the nod to steer the affairs of the state.



In his view, Bawumia has a competitive advantage to lead the party to 'break the 8' in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on CitiFM's Eyewitness News on Friday, September 1, 2023, the Yendi MP said, “Bawumia is somebody who is very competent, someone who has gone through the country, who understands every problem in the country, understands the constituents, understands wherever we are coming from. And he is somebody who has that competitive advantage to rally all of us to lead us break the eight."



Meanwhile, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, popularly known as Joe Wise has predicted a win for Bawumia in the yet-to-be-held NPP Presidential primaries.



He said Bawuwia will win with over 68% votes on November 4, 2023.



On August 26, 2023, Bawumia garnered 68.15% of the vote cast in the Special Delegates’ Conference.



Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen placed second and third respectively in the presidential race.



SA/AW



