Comparing Akufo-Addo’s economy to Mahama’s is like ‘day and night’ – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana believes it is unfair to compare the performance of the economy under the current dispensation to the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, likening it to day and night.



He disclosed on Accra-based Peace Fm that the country has seen a significant improvement under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration with improved ratings.



“The economy is superior now that what we inherited. Fiscal deficits have reduced, sovereign credit ratings have improved and we cleared the financial mess left by the Mahama administration…so comparing the economy under the previous administration and now is like ‘day and night’ ”, he revealed.



The Vice President indicated that though the current administration has not been able to completely eliminate the sufferings of Ghanaians, he is optimistic that it has lessened their suffering with the introduction of pro-poor policies that inures to the benefit of the citizenry



Dr Bawumia also admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has had effect on Ghana’s economy but hinted that there is a lot going on behind the scenes to ensure a turnaround for Ghana’s economy.



“COVID had delayed the progress of the economy but it has not derailed everything. COVID-19 has helped accelerate our march towards Ghana Beyond Aid. With the coming of COVID-19 helped us to practically implement the Ghana Beyond AID. The government is looking at encouraging domestic production and that could be seen in the production of the PPEs for the fight against COVID-19,”

