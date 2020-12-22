Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Comparatively election 2020 is Ghana’s best in its electoral history – Awuku

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, NPP

National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku commended the electoral commission for a good job done with the just-ended electoral process.



According to him, comparatively, the 2020 election has been one of the well-organized elections the country has had in its history.



“It was fiercely contested and for me, the process did pass on smoothly. As expected in every human endeavour and gathering and looking at our political temperature, we had some isolated incidents but generally, if you look at elections conducted elsewhere and even in our country in recent past and past, I think that it was an election that we need to give lots of commendation to the EC led by Jean Mensa,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku commended the electoral commission for a good job done with the just-ended electoral process.



According to him, comparatively, the 2020 election has been one of the well-organized elections the country has had in its history.



“It was fiercely contested and for me, the process did pass on smoothly. As expected in every human endeavour and gathering and looking at our political temperature, we had some isolated incidents but generally, if you look at elections conducted elsewhere and even in our country in recent past and past, I think that it was an election that we need to give lots of commendation to the EC led by Jean Mensa,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Sammi Awuku believes that it’s imperative that as a people and a country, the electoral process is perfected during each election saying “a time will come where we will get the Belgian experience where you are home and they write to you to be an agent regardless of which of the parties you belong to. So we will get there”.



To him, he is excited that as an African country Ghana has once again been able to pull through the election.





National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku commended the electoral commission for a good job done with the just-ended electoral process.



According to him, comparatively, the 2020 election has been one of the well-organized elections the country has had in its history.



“It was fiercely contested and for me, the process did pass on smoothly. As expected in every human endeavour and gathering and looking at our political temperature, we had some isolated incidents but generally, if you look at elections conducted elsewhere and even in our country in recent past and past, I think that it was an election that we need to give lots of commendation to the EC led by Jean Mensa,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Sammi Awuku believes that it’s imperative that as a people and a country, the electoral process is perfected during each election saying “a time will come where we will get the Belgian experience where you are home and they write to you to be an agent regardless of which of the parties you belong to. So we will get there”.



To him, he is excited that as an African country Ghana has once again been able to pull through the election.



Meanwhile, the opposition NDC and its leader have described the 2020 elections as the most incompetent election in the history of Ghana and has said that it will never concede defeat to the sitting government.



To the NDC, until John Dramani Mahama is declared President, they will continue to hit the streets across the country to register their displeasure.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.