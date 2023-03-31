Common Fund Arrears: DCEs cry in our presence, majority MPs are afraid to talk – Nii Lante Vanderpuye fumes

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

NDC Member of Parliament for Odododiodio and Ranking Member of Local Government, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has highlighted the need for the Finance Minister to release the District Assemblies Common Fund.



“The District Assembly is so essential and so important in the overall development of this country so we can’t undermine the Assemblies. The Government is starving the Assemblies of the needed resources for development and the Government is stifling overall development of this country," he said.



According to him, there are some DCEs who afraid to speak out.



“... When we go rounds to their offices they cry to us . . .” he told Kwami Sefa Kayi



“From 2018 to 2022 fourth quarter, there are outstanding totalling about 6.2 Billion . . . but the majority are reluctant to let the world know because they are afraid, so we have to take the bull by the horn, we the minority has to tell Ghana and tell the government please pay us these arrears to the District Assemblies Common Fund. We are not lying,” he fumed.



The Minority in Parliament has accused the Ministry of Finance of failing to release money for development to District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) since 2018.



Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, said DACF releases are Ghc 6.2 billion behind schedule, accusing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of intentionally depriving District Assemblies of funds for local administration.



Benjamin Kpodo, MP for Ho Central, and Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodio and Ranking Member of Local Government Committee in Parliament, urged the Finance Minister to immediately release monies into the DACF since the situation was putting pressure on MPs.



