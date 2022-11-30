Committee to investigate Ashanti Regional NSS director useless; sack him – Dr Apaak to NSS

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Dr Clement Abas Apaak, Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, has chastised the National Service Scheme (NSS) management for its handling of the case of its Ashanti Regional Director verbally assaulting a female nurse.



According to him, the move by the management of the NSS to set up a committee to investigate the incident was unnecessary and would yield no results.



In a tweet shared on Wednesday, November 39, the MP added that the comments made by the NSS regional director were unprofessional, and he must be sacked immediately for making them.



"A committee by NSS to investigate the misconduct of the Ashanti Regional NSS boss? Really! The hurtful, demeaning, and threatening comments directed at the nurse are on tape.



"A committee is totally unnecessary, waste of time and resources. Sack the guy!" the MP's tweet read.



The Ashanti Regional Director for the National Service Secretariat, Mr. Alex Poku-Mensah, was captured on tape verbally attacking a staff nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.



In the audio recording of the incident, Mr. Alex Poku-Mensah is heard hurling insults and threats at the nurse for allegedly intimidating his daughter, who is a house officer at the hospital.



Mr. Poku-Mensah, in a heated exchange with the nurse, is heard verbally attacking her while touting his position and threatening to transfer the nurse from the hospital.



"If she does anything, come and inform me; I will use my power to ensure she is removed from here. I've introduced myself; I am the National Service Regional Director," Mr. Opoku is heard shouting at the nurse.



The nurse in return is heard saying, "do you also know me? Do you know my father?" To which a furious Mr. Opoku retorted, saying, "Fool, does the work belong to your father?"



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) called for the dismissal of Alex Poku-Mensah.



According to the association, the conduct of the Regional NSS Director at the Manhyia Hospital makes him unfit to occupy the position.



The association has warned that it will recall the services of its members at the hospital if the government fails to heed the demand for his dismissal within 72 hours.



The management of the NSS, responding to the threat of the GRNMA, issued a statement saying that it has invited the director to answer questions on the incident.



"The Management has since the development, invited the officer for preliminary investigations



"The Management of the Scheme regrets this unfortunate incident and wishes to reiterate its commitment and assurance to the public and the Nursing fraternity of our dedication to get this matter resolved," parts of the statement by the NSS read.



