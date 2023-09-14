Committee sitting on leaked IGP tape shifting focus - Kwesi Pratt Jnr

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has expressed concerns over what he sees as a shift in focus in the ongoing parliamentary committee probe investigating the leaked tape controversy.



He indicated that such shift is deeply troubling as it revolves around a plot to subvert the 1992 constitution of the country.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr argues that the on-going committee's investigation should have nothing to do with the issues internal matters of the police service.



He noted that the investigation so far is veering away from addressing the core issues at hand.



“You have a businessman, a politician of sought and policemen going into conclave and actually discuss how to subvert the 1992 constitution in graphic details, a committee is set up to investigate the matter and so far, all we are hearing are about promotions in the police service, other administrative things, the legibility of the IGP, that’s all. It makes me sick.



“What should the focus of this thing be, it should have nothing to do with the eligibility of the IGP. Indeed, it should have nothing to do with police promotions and so on. Why, if policemen have not been promoted does that justify that meeting which was held? it doesn’t. If the IGP is not qualified to be IGP, does that justify the meeting? it doesn’t. So, I am beginning to see a certain shift of focus which is is very deeply worrying for me.



To him, if the committee continues on this tangent, the hearing will move away from the central matter which is the plot to subvert the constitution and have the IGP removed from office.



“Because it suggests to me that if we don’t take care, at the end of this so-called probe, we are going to get a raft of observations and recommendations which will bury the central issue of the subversion of the 1992 constitution, that is my worry,” he added.



Parliament has set up a 7-member committee to investigate the leaked tape of some police officers who are plotting to remove the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.



As of September 12, 2023, all the persons identified on the tape including the IGP appeared before the committee.



On September 13, 2023, the committee met for an in-camera session to cross examine the witnesses in the case.



The chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea after the in-camera session announced that the hearing is adjourned until October 2, 2023, for another public hearing.



