Committee formed to champion development of Volta

Dr. Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

Some seventeen personalities in the Volta region have been inaugurated as executive members of a group championing the course of development in the region, Volta Development Forum (VDF).



The members who are some key business owners, current and former government appointees, including the outgoing Member of Parliament of Anlo, Clement Kofi Humado, former Volta Deputy Minister, Francis Ganyaglo, former transport minister, Dzifa Ativor and the wife of the Volta Regional Minister, Victoria Letsa were sworn into office on Wednesday, 6 January 2020 in Ho.



Speaking at the ceremony held under the auspices of the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yaw Letsa who doubles as a member of VDF, the President of the association, founder of Kludjeson International Limited, Accra, Prince Kwame Kludjeson noted that, the main agenda of the group is to champion the development of the region, saying areas such as agriculture, tourism, entertainment industry, and industrialisation will be prioritised.



He said, the group is aiming at raising one billion United States dollars to kickstart investments in the region to complement government’s efforts, “one of the brief objectives that we have is to be able to go straight to lunch a one billion US dollar fund for the next five years, for the transformation of the region, one billion dollars to complement government’s efforts”.



Mr Kludjeson who once served as President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) said the group will swiftly take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade initiative, this to help fast track their dreams for the region.



Executive Director of VDF, Dan Agboka-Dzegede speaking on some other areas the group is aimed at focusing mentioned that, VDF will promote land, water and air transport system, specifically the white elephant Ho airport, Basic and secondary education, water supply system across the region, security, scholarships for brilliant but needy students among the rest.



On his part, Dr Archibald Yaw Letsa cautioned the group members and their executives not to be reluctant in achieving the objectives. He advised other stakeholders to join the group for the development of the region devoid of personal and political interests.



“ It will therefore not be out of place for the various stakeholders in the Volta region to also come together to put aside their political and other private interests and join a common vehicle which is the Volta Development Forum which is championing the development of our beloved region,” he said.



He then pledged the government’s collaboration with the group and also indicated that a permanent office space has been located at the regional coordinating council for VDF.



Volta Development Forum is an international non-political association formed by some renowned business owners from the region and abroad with a common goal of developing the region.

