Commitment, dedication and sense of humour will bring victory - NDC Dept. Youth Organiser

Politics of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma, Contributor

"Indeed, your willingness to volunteer your effort and time to share your experience and resourcefulness and lead the National Democratic Congress to victory in the 2024 general election is highly commendable and worthy of emulation," Comrade Fohad Agbenyadzi, Deputy Eastern Regional NDC Youth Organiser has stated.



Congratulating newly elected National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and other executives, the Deputy Regional Youth Organiser was confident that the commitment, dedication, experience, influence, sense of humour and drive for the unity of purpose of the entire national executive will continue to encourage the party's proud tradition as social democrats who will get fully involved in worthwhile political causes towards victory 2024.



Comrade Agbenyadzi, also leader of GB Project, was optimistic the new leadership would continue to work for improved policies and programmes with a particular interest in youth empowerment in the Eastern region and Ghana in general since the youth constitute a massive expectant and hardworking support base for the party.



"We assure you of our total steadfast support in our collective effort to defeat the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections, rescue the nation from such an abysmal and ineptitude economic calamity and non-directional governance and bring hope, development, and progress back into the lives of the citizenry" he added.



He again assured that the youth wing will follow leadership's directives and support every initiative that will lead to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, with the NDC forming the next government, with our evident and presumptuous presidential candidate becoming the next president on 7th January 2025.



Comrade Fohad Agbenyadzi called on all party supporters in the region and across the country to rally behind the new leadership for victory come 2024.