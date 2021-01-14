General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Coming Up: Day one of Supreme Court hearing on Mahama's election petition

The Supreme Court will today, Thursday, January 14, start the hearing of the election petition filed against the results of the 2020 presidential election, by John Dramani Mahama Mahama.



John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate is seeking a rerun of the election because he believes no candidate won the polls.



The Electoral Commission (EC) declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the winner, however, Mr Mahama disagreed with the figures put out by the Chair of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa.



Akufo-Addo’s lawyers and that of the Electoral Commission (EC) have since filed responses to the petition.



They argue that the petition does not disclose any attack on the validity of the 2020 election.



The respondents have, therefore, served notice of an initial objection to issues being raised, urging the apex court to dismiss the petition.



The court is expected to hear the case and give a ruling within a period of 42 days.