Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Collins Dauda’s boy beaten, attacked with pepper spray by NPP thugs

Tanko Mohammed, the victim, being spoken to by a police officer

One of the boys of the Member of Parliament for the Asutifi South Constituency, Alhaji Collins Dauda has allegedly been attacked by thugs suspected to be affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The attack on Tanko Mohammed, a driver occurred at the office of the Electoral Commission at Hwidiem on Monday, July 13.



Tanko was allegedly beaten to pulp and had pepper spray spurted into his eyes in the cause of attack which made visibility very difficult for him. According to Tanko, he had driven to the office of the Electoral Commission with some registrants who had had their legibility challenged.



He alleges that some three men approached him and accused him of having attacked them during the registration exercise at Acherensua last week. His attackers who were later joined by others he revealed pounced on him, beat him up and put pepper spray into his eyes.



“I had gone to the Electoral Commission office to drop some passengers when some known NPP guys approached me and accused of having pelted a stone at them Acherensua. I insisted I was not the one but they would have none of that as they pounced on me and started beating me without mercy. One of them put pepper spray into my eyes”, he revealed.



He was subsequently taken to the Goaso Municipal Hospital where he was treated and discharged.



Even though the Medical Doctor, Opoku Berko who treated Tanko refused to speak on record, checks by this reporter revealed that he was treated for “allergic conjunctivitis” due to the pepper spray which was put into his eyes.



Several attempts made to contact the Hwidiem Police for confirmation of the attack proved futile.



Tension has been very rife in the Asutifi South Constituency since the voter registration exercise started on June 30.



The tension led to the Member of Parliament for the area, Collins Dauda being attacked whilst monitoring the processes at some registration centres at Acherensua.





