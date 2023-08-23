Collaborate to ensure airport lands are well-protected - Dr Bawumia as he commissions Tamale Int Airport

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Tamale International Airport has been commissioned by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



This follows the successful operationalization of the terminal and the transfer of operations from the old to the new Terminal.



Delivering a keynote address, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, indicated that the project is part of the government's vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry and to make Ghana the Aviation hub within the West African sub-region.



According to Dr. Bawumia, the completion of the Tamale International Airport Phase II project and other ancillary facilities are expected to provide the needed impetus for increased economic activity and largely support programs of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), to harness fresh agricultural produce for export, generate employment and create wealth.



He underscored the importance of the location of the Airport within the Sahelian belt as crucial to enhancing access to the market for local agricultural produce, enhancing tourism, and attracting passengers from neighbouring countries.



Dr. Bawumia was optimistic that other service providers would leverage the completion of the project to invest in areas such as the establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), cargo facilities, and cold stores for the storage and subsequent export of fresh produce.



Dr. Bawumia lamented the widespread encroachment on airport lands and the risks it poses to future expansion efforts.



He charged relevant authorities to collaborate to ensure that airport lands are well-protected and properly managed for the purposes of future expansion, but most importantly, safeguard lives and properties.



In her statement, the Managing Director, Pamela Djamson-Tettey, catalogued events leading to the commissioning of the project.



She indicated that following the handover, the Operational Readiness and Transfer Phase (ORAT) phase kicked in.



This involved the testing of equipment and systems, training of personnel, and subsequently, the gradual migration of operations from the old to the new Terminal.



The objective, she said, was to mitigate the risks associated with the transfer of operations.



She commended staff, especially the ORAT team, for their dedication, hard work, and resilience during the ORAT Phase of the project, making the migration of operations a hitch-free one.



Djamson-Tettey reiterated GACL's commitment to providing world-class facilities and services for the benefit of stakeholders.



She further assured that GACL would continue to keep the airports safe and secure and offer users of the airports a pleasant experience.



Work on Phase Two (2) of the Tamale Airport Project commenced in July 2019 and included the construction of an airport terminal building.



The features of the new terminal building include a VIP lounge; two (2) boarding gates; two (2) self-service check-in kiosks; eight (8) check-in desks; airline offices, and commercial retail areas.



As part of the project design, a completely new 5km road network (off the Tamale-Bolgatanga Road), has been constructed to facilitate easy accessibility to the airport.



Additionally, the multi-purpose terminal, which was completed in 2022, was used in facilitating Hajj pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in 2022 and 2023.



The development of Tamale Airport is part of an elaborate plan to make the facility an alternate airport to the Kotoka International Airport, with the capability of handling wide-body aircraft in emergency situations.















