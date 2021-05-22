Close friend of a 14-year-old girl who committed suicide gives an account of her death

General News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• 14-year-old Leticia Pinaman allegedly committed suicide in the dining hall of her school



• The school's account of event has been rejected by her parents who suspect their child was murdered



• A friend has given another account which seems to corroborate that of the school



Another account has been given of the events leading to the alleged suicide of Leticia Kyere Pinaman, a final year student of Miracle Education Complex.



In Adom FM reportage monitored by GhanaWeb, a student who is described as a close friend of the deceased has offered her version of how things transpired amid a stand-off between the school and the girl’s family.



The friend said that on her way to the bathroom she saw her late friend who told her that she was going to check out something and would be back soon.



The next event she could recall was an evening church service where Leticia Kyere Pinaman requested a scarf.



After the church service, the girl narrates, she could not see her friend but assumed she was learning or engaged in something else.



It was during the moment that she was called by a staff member to come to pick up the school food and serve as she usually does.



She got to the washroom only to meet another young lady screaming and quickly reported to the staff member who sent her to the dining half.



But their arrival was too late as Leticia Kyere Pinaman was already gone. She confessed to seeing a suicide note at the scene.



“We were in church when she sent someone to pick up a scarf for him. So we were all sitting there and it was time for dining so the madam called me to come to distribute the food. When we entered the dining hall one girl let out a shout but I thought she was joking. She shouted again and called me so after seeing it, I reported to the madam who tried to intervene but Leticia was already gone.



“Those who entered saw a suicide note there. She was the one who kept to herself and always tried to do things on her own. She most of the time tried to find solutions on her own,” she said.



