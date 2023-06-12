Close down schools over flooding in Ketu South – Dzifa Gomashie appeals

General News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie has called on authorities to close down schools due to incessant flooding in some three areas in the constituency.



The Ketu South MP believes the constant flooding in Klikor, Agbozume, and Aflao endangers the lives of students or pupils who commute to school on the flooded roads.



Parts of the Ketu South Constituency have seen over 1000 people displaced due to flooding caused by the rains in the past few days.



Dzifa Gomashie made this call when she was speaking on Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, June 12, 2023.



She added that she fears for the lives of the children in these communities who could encounter any form of danger on their way to school due to the enormous amount of water on the roads.



“I think what we should do is to close down the schools in the three traditional areas affected by the flooding. That is Klikor, Agbozume and Aflao. My fear is that anything can happen when these children are wading through the floodwaters. It is scary, I was born by the seaside, and my house is also at the beach, but I am terrified of water. What I saw this weekend has even scared me more,” she said.



The MP also added that the amount of water seen on the roads is the same quantity you will find in the rooms, so, her constituents are unable to sleep in their rooms.



There also seems to be no hope and help in sight as the water comes from the lagoons and sea so there is no way they could go anywhere else.



“They cannot even sleep in their rooms and the classrooms have water there too, so I am at wit ends and the churches. There is nowhere you can even send them to perch until the water recedes, perhaps, maybe, the Municipal Assembly Hall that is not flooded. We could move the people to lay their heads until we find some form of shelter for them.



“We have a serious situation where the lagoons and the wetlands are all overflowing into the community and there is no way the water can go into the sea,” she added.



Some parts of Ghana, between March and June this year, have experienced flooding due to rainstorms.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV











ABJ/WA