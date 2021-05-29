Clergyman commends government’s fight against illegal mining

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend Daniel Gyappah, Head Pastor of the Ascension of Christ Chapel International, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to relent on his efforts in the fighting illegal mining also known as ‘galamsey’.



He said it was unfortunate that successive governments have failed to address the issue of illegal mining in the country and urged President Nana Addo to make a difference.



Rev Gyappah who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra, said ‘I condemn any act that aids in destroying the environment, adding that ‘I believe it is the duty of the President according to the Mining and the Water Resources Act, to ensure that our resources and river bodies are properly managed and secured’.



“We must all help in the fight against the menace or sooner or later we are going to see the importation of water for baptism and other household chores”, Rev. Gyappah said.



He advised the government to review policies governing mining activities to allow chiefs and community involvement in protecting Ghana’s resources since the people are the custodians of the land.



Rev. Gyappah also tasked the government to come up with alternative initiatives for persons who are into ‘galamsey’.



“I also recommend that government group these illegal miners whose operations don’t directly affect our river bodies into cooperatives, give them licenses and strict mining regulations,” he said.



The Head Pastor also condemned the activities of Delta Force, a vigilante group, and called on the President to use all powers bestowed on him to put an end to vigilantism.



Galamsey which is a local artisanal gold mining in Ghana has been a topic for public discussion after the government declared it was illegal to engage in ‘galamsey’ because its activities were depleting the Ghanaian environment.



