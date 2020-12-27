Religion of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: GNA

Clergyman calls for patriotism and unity

Reverend Dr Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, Presiding Bishop, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church

Reverend Dr Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, the Presiding Bishop, of African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church has called on the citizenry to pursue excellence and uphold the virtues of hard work, honesty, patriotism, and unity.



He said as the country prepared to cross over to the New Year 2021, there was the need to be minded to boldly address the political and socio-economic issues that confronted the country.



The Clergyman in his Christmas message said 2020 would go down as one of the most challenging and trying years in recent history as the period leading up to elections was quite tensed and acrimonious as political parties jostled to gain the trust and votes of the electorate.



"Thankfully the elections were held in an orderly and well-organized manner. The post-election events have however been troubling; the needless and unfortunate loss of lives, the significant errors in the collation and declaration of results, plus allegations of fraud has marred an otherwise peaceful election process", he said.



He said for almost nine months of the entire year, the country had to contend with the global COVID-19 pandemic and the associated collateral damage, including; the unprecedented loss of lives, overstretching and virtual collapse of healthcare systems, lockdowns of varying intensity and duration across entire countries, and a radical change in how people and businesses conducted their normal daily activities.



While the COVID-19 related losses by way of deaths were relatively less in Ghana and Africa, the overall effects of the pandemic were phenomenal.



He commended the healthcare professionals and all who worked tirelessly to keep the country safe and healthy in the midst of the pandemic.



"We recognize President Nana Akufo-Addo and his team for the decisive leadership provided in steering the ship of state through the rather turbulent waters of 2020", he said.



Rt Rev Dogbe said the country needed to be grateful for all endeavours because God had preserved, protected and brought the nation through all the tribulations and storms of the year.



"On behalf of the Church, I wish President of the nation and the good people of Ghana a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong".

