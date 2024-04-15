Clement Apaak questions government's silence on MIGOP’s alleged takeover of cocoa farms

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has slammed the government over reports that a foreign company, MIGOP Mining Limited, has taken over 100 hectares of rehabilitated cocoa farms at Nkawie in the Ashanti region.



Dr. Apaak is wondering why the government has remained silent over the matter.



MIGOP Mining Limited is allegedly conducting mining exploration and development activities in five cocoa communities in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.



Following an epidemic of Cocoa Swollen Shot Virus Disease in the communities, the Ghana Cocoa Board intervened, and the farms are part of the newly rehabilitated cocoa fields.



However, the company has been accused of taking over these rehabilitated farms without any authorization.



Reacting to this, Dr. Apaak said it is unfortunate for the government to remain silent over the matter.



He is also questioning if the government is complicit in the matter, hence the silence.



In a tweet on X, he wrote “What kind of government allows a foreign-owned mining firm to hijack over 100ha of rehabilitated cocoa farms? Gov’t has been mute since this came to light. Doesn’t this suggest gov’t complicity? A sensible and sensitive gov’t should be protecting our farmers and our environment, not the opposite”.