Cleaning Accra: I won’t be perturbed - Regional Minister reacts to John Boadu’s comment

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has subtly reacted to comments reportedly made by the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu.



The Minister who is determined to make a difference in his region has already indicated that he's aware his quest to bring change will be met with some form of resistance.



However "once I have the President's backing, I am good to go", he has said.



“This is a charge I promise to keep and execute to the fullest but I cannot do this alone considering the nature of the task. My colleagues are not going to be happy with me but boy! I'm going to do it; once I have the backing of the President I'm good," he added.



On his list includes issues of Chieftaincy, sanitation, and water, indiscipline on the road by both drivers and traders, abuse of the sirens, and many more.



However, John Boadu speaking on Accra-based Angel FM reportedly said: "One thing you look at is that government works do not go against party support on the ground. For instance, the work being done by the Greater Accra Regional Minister is good but it will affect party support on the ground.



"So you have to find a way of balancing it so that the country will move forward and the party members will also understand. Obviously, it will affect party people . . .”



Hon. Henry Quartey speaking in an interaction with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said he's not perturbed.



"The General Secretary has indicated that he didn't make those comments and so I want to leave it like that . . . but I want to emphasize that things like this won't deter me, I won't be perturbed, I will forge ahead with my duties. When you are given a position, you think for God and country first and if you know you are on the right path, with the commendation coming my way, the voice of the people is the voice of God..."



Listen to him in the video below



